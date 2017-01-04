Autoliv at 2017 CES - Imagine Imaging Radars

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is one of the leading automotive radar system suppliers. At 2017 CES, Autoliv shows the extended 77 GHz radar family enabling object detections all around the car.

Autoliv is one of the leading automotive radar system suppliers, with about seven million sensors delivered in 2016, providing high-resolution radar systems for the ever-increasing standards of the global 5-star NCAP car safety programs and supporting highly automated driving capability.

The 77 GHz radar family is being extended from the corner radars currently in production to forward-looking and highly innovative satellite radars, enabling radar based object detections all around the car.

"With the highest distance resolution 77GHz radar in production today, Autoliv also has a leading design for future distributed radar architectures, that support better accuracy in separating objects close to each other, seamless tracking of objects around the car," says Dr Alan Jenkins, Director of Radar Technology at Autoliv.

Historically, Autoliv was the first and only supplier to deploy radar based parking in a serial application project using only radar sensors, and is developing an efficient solutionthat combines safety features and comfort features in a scalable architecture.

In the 2017 model, one premium OEM utilizes the first radar based non-reversible safety measure for critical side impact scenarios that triggers before the actual impact, enabled by Autoliv's high performance front corner radar products. By rapidly inflating the front-seat bolster, it can move you further from an intrusion and help reduce the forces of impact, saving lives and severe injuries.

Learn more about Autoliv's Active Safety solutions at https://youtu.be/K8uIdU0yhe8

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities with more than 68,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 22 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 20 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2015 amounted to about US $9.2 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm (ALIV sdb).

For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

