

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) announced Wednesday the launch of five new thermal imaging cameras at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. All these products feature FLIR Lepton, FLIR's revolutionary thermal microcamera core, and FLIR's patented multispectral dynamic imaging technology.



These cameras include two new third generation FLIR ONE thermal camera attachments for smartphones, two new dual sensor thermal cameras for drones, and a ruggedized compact thermal camera for home and building inspectors.



FLIR President and CEO, Andy Teich, said, 'These innovative new thermal imaging devices further extend the utility and value of low-cost thermal imaging into consumer and small business applications. ...We're excited to provide a thermal imaging 'sixth sense' with the third generation FLIR ONE, FLIR Duo for drones, and FLIR C3 camera for professional users.'



The third generation FLIR ONE provides a powerful, introductory-level thermal camera that attaches to iOS or Android devices. It is the most affordable FLIR ONE to date at $199.99.



The company said the all-new FLIR ONE Pro is the most advanced FLIR ONE ever developed. It costs $399.99, and is ideal for professionals who use thermal imaging for their work needs.



Both the FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro will be available in the first half of 2017, and customers can pre-register.



The FLIR Duo is the drone industry's first multi-sensor camera, and is priced at $999.99, while the FLIR Duo R is priced at $1,299.99. Both the FLIR Duo and Duo R are available to order today.



Further, the FLIR C3 is a ruggedized, pocket-portable thermal camera for home inspectors, real estate professionals, general contractors, and other trade professionals. It will be available in the first quarter of 2017 for $699.99.



