UK's Museum of Popular Music to Feature Immersive Storytelling in Multiple Languages

Antenna International, the world's leading designer of mobile experiences and digital content for cultural and historic institutions, today announced that it has been selected to produce a hand-held interactive multimedia guide for the British Music Experience, scheduled to open in Liverpool on February 11, 2017. Antenna is responsible for the complete design and build of the multimedia guide, including the production of rich storytelling that will accompany the exhibit of over 600 British music artefacts dating back from 1945 up to the present day.

"The British Music Experience is an important museum, not only to British culture but to the generations of people who lived through the music and artists exhibited here," said David Falter, President and CEO of Antenna. "It's an honor to have been approached to produce the multimedia guide for this institution and to help shape the storytelling around subject matter that has touched even our own lives."

The multimedia guide from Antenna will feature a 1-hour audio tour that offers greater context for much of the memorabilia on exhibit at BME, including handwritten lyrics, iconic clothing, instruments and other priceless items from musical icons such as The Beatles, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, The Sex Pistols, and many more. The audio tour will be produced in several languages, including English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Mandarin, Polish and British Sign Language.

"There's a lot of content in this museum to absorb, so the interactive multimedia guide from Antenna will be a valued resource for people who want to get the most out of their time here," said Judith Owens, Operations Director for the British Music Experience. "This guide will allow visitors to capture that additional color or background that wasn't able to fit on a small placard so they can get a deeper perspective."

The 20,000 square foot Museum will consist of chronological galleries organized by musical era which follow a timeline of social, political and artistic movements in the UK. Eight interactive spaces exploring different British music genres, starting with Skiffle and Rock-n-Roll, and progressing to Swinging London and Psychedelia of the 1960s, Glam Rock, Punk and New Romanticism of the 70s and 80s, before heading to the 1990s, with the UK house music scene and the global phenomenon of Cool Britannia.

It is expected the state-of-the-art Museum, featuring over 90 hours of interactive audio-visual digital content, will attract upwards of 250,000 visitors per year. For more information or to plan your visit, go to: http://www.britishmusicexperience.com.

