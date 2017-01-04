Orava Residential REIT plc



Managers' transactions on 4 January 2017 at 11:00 am



Orava Residential REIT plc: Announcement of Managers' Transactions (Royal House Oy)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Royal House Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Rautiainen, Tapani Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47_20170104091731_2



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj LEI: 529900C4P88APHFZ5H47



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-03 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Pledging



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000068614



Volume: 416667 Unit price: 0.00000 Not Applicable



Aggregated transactions Volume: 416667 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Not Applicable