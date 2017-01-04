Valmet: Valmet's seasonal donation to Save the Children

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

In the spirit of the holiday season, Valmet continues the tradition to support selected global humanitarian and conservation organizations.

Every year Valmet's personnel votes for the donation target. Based on the voting result in December 2016, this season's donation was directed to Save the Children. With a EUR 18,000 donation Valmet supports Save the Children's campaigns around the world in 2017.

"Donations made by companies make it possible for us to support a growing number of children in Finland and around the world. Valmet's donation makes it possible to offer for example school supplies for 1,200 children in Nepal, food for a month for 1,000 malnourished children in catastrophe areas, as well as 200 days for a child in a support family in Finland. All these forms of support are important for the one receiving it, as it might change the course of a child's life in a crucial way," says Anne Haaranen, Director for International Programs at Finnish Save the Children.

"Valmet is a global company with employees and customers around the world. As part of our sustainability agenda we support both the local communities where we operate and the global humanitarian and nature conservation organizations. It is a pleasure to see how actively our employees take part in deciding our annual donation targets," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Valmet.

Save the Children is a politically and religiously independent non-governmental organization, which fights for children's rights in order to immediately and permanently improve children's lives all over the world. Save the Children operates in over 100 countries to improve children's lives.

