Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: King's Bay Gold Corp. / Key word(s): Financing/Interim Report King's Bay Gold Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement 2017-01-04 / 09:36 *King's Bay Gold Corporation Announces Closing of Private Placement* *January 3, 2017* - King's Bay Gold Corporation(the "*Company*") (TSXV: *KBG*; Frankfurt: *KGB1, *WKN: *A2AN0E*) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "*Financing*") of 12,516,700 units (each, a "*Unit*") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $938,752.50. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "*Warrant*"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a "*Warrant Share*") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing of the Financing. In connection with the Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $6,600 and issued 33,600 shares and 33,600 share purchase warrants (the "*Finder's Warrants*") to certain finders. The Finder's Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as follows: $100,000 G & A, $90,000 salaries, $100,000 corporate development, $50,000 legal, accounting and regulatory fees, property acquisition costs $100,000, travel and promotion $60,000 unallocated working capital $100,000, and exploration expenditures of $500,000. All securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Financing. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 373,333 Units under the Financing, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 _Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions _("*MI 61-101*"). The participation of the insider in the private placement was exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares to be issued to the insider did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the securities issued in connection with the financing will be registered under the _United States Securities Act_ of 1933, as amended (the "*1933 Act*"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there by any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS *King's Bay Gold Corporation * _"Kevin Bottomley" _ Kevin Bottomley President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: (604) 681-1568 Email: Kevin@kingsbayres.com *For investment inquiries please contact* Brad Hoeppner Director Tel: (604) 681-1568 Email: Brad@kingsbayres.com *KING'S BAY GOLD CORPORATION* 1450 - 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 www. kingsbayres.com _Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release._ End of Corporate News Language: English Company: King's Bay Gold Corp. Suite 1450, 789 West Pender Street BC V6C 1H Vancouver Canada Phone: +1 604 681 1568 E-mail: info@KingsBayRes.com Internet: www.KingsBayRes.com ISIN: CA49579Q2099 Valor: A2AN0E Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin; Open Market in Frankfurt; Canadian Venture Exchange, Toronto End of News EQS Group News Service 534033 2017-01-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2017 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)