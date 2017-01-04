Invitation to Presentation of Dustin's Interim Report on January 11

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Georgi Ganev and CFO Johan Karlsson will present the financial results for the first quarter and answer questions. The conference call will be held in English. Related presentation material will be available at the corporate website www.dustingroup.com under Financial information http://www.dustingroup.com/en/reports-and-presentations before the start of the conference call.

Dustin Group will publish the interim report the same morning at CET 8:00 am.

Dial in number:

+44 (0) 2071 928 000

+46 (0) 8506921 80

Conference code:

44128709

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström, Head of Investor Relations fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.se, +46 705 10 10 22

About Dustin

Dustin is one of the leading Nordic resellers of IT products with associated services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. With its core business in e-commerce, Dustin functions as a bridge between the manufacturer's wide-ranging offerings and customer requirements, in which Dustin's employees support customers in finding the appropriate solution for them.

Dustin is a one-stop-shop that offers some 200,000 products with associated services, features and solutions. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The company has approximately 900 employees. Sales during the 2015/16 financial year amounted to approximately SEK 8.3 billion. About 90 per cent of Dustin's income derives from the corporate market with a focus on small and medium-sized companies. Dustin Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015 and has its head office in Nacka, Stockholm.

CONTACT:

