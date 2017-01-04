ASGAARD GROUP A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the ASGAARD GROUP A/S shares is 12 January 2017.



ASGAARD GROUP A/S is deleted due to compulsory redemption initiated by Stensdal Group A/S.



ISIN: DK0010131309 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Asgaard Group -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 1,320,000 shares (DKK 13,200,000) -------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 44 31 84 15 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 8600 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASGGRO -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3357 --------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66



