Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-04 10:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 4.1.2017 at 11.30 a.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sparbanksstiftelsen i Ingå Legal Person Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Fagerström, Håkan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170104091818_2



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Aktia Pankki Oyj LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16



---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-01-03 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870



Volume: 210 Unit price: 10,07000 Euro Volume: 107 Unit price: 10,07000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 180 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 320 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 30 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 150 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 119 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 136 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 10,01000 Euro Volume: 46 Unit price: 10,01000 Euro Volume: 377 Unit price: 10,01000 Euro Volume: 4292 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 255 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 245 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 411 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 89 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 144 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 356 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 13 Unit price: 10,00000 Euro Volume: 372 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 115 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 13 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 230 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro Volume: 250 Unit price: 10,05000 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 13311 Volume weighted average price: 10.01964 Euro



