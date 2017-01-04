Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Financial Calendar for 2017

LONDON, January 4, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Boers: SNI) announced today the planned dates for the presentation of the Company's quarterly results for the fiscal year 2017. Please note that we have also amended the planned release date for the 4th quarter of 2016.

January 30, 2017 4th quarter 2016 results, presentation in Oslo on January 31, 2017

April 6, 2017 1st quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

April 20, 2017 Annual General Meeting

July 6, 2017 2nd quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

October 5, 2017 3rd quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

January 25, 2018 4th quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

Contacts:

Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972

j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

V.P. Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

