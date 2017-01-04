sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Financial Calendar for 2017

LONDON, January 4, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Boers: SNI) announced today the planned dates for the presentation of the Company's quarterly results for the fiscal year 2017.  Please note that we have also amended the planned release date for the 4th quarter of 2016.

January 30, 2017         4th quarter 2016 results, presentation in Oslo on January 31, 2017
April 6, 2017               1st quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
April 20, 2017             Annual General Meeting
July 6, 2017                2nd quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
October 5, 2017          3rd quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
January 25, 2018         4th quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

Contacts:

Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972
j.engelhardtsen@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
V.P. Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

