Indian clean energy developer Azure Power has commissioned 150 MW of new solar PV capacity in the country's state of Punjab as part of the Punjab Energy Development Agency's (PEDA) Solar Policy Phase III scheme.

The project is comprised of three 50 MW solar plants located across 713 acres of land in the state, and has been completed at a weighted average tariff of INR 5.63/kWh ($0.085/kWh). The power produced on site will be supplied by Azure Power to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited via a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

According to Azure Power, the Punjab project was completed ahead of schedule and to the benefit of 1,000 additional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...