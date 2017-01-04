Good News for the Elon Musk SpaceX TeamFor the first time in almost four months, the Elon Musk SpaceX team has a launch on its books. The "Falcon 9" rocket is set to take flight on January 8, marking the first SpaceX launch in 2017 and, more importantly, the company's first flight since the SpaceX launchpad explosion last September.For those who may not remember, the Falcon 9 became an impromptu fireworks show during the morning of September 1. It wasn't even a launch; the rocket blew up during a routine "static fire" test which takes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...