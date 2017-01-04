sprite-preloader
04.01.2017
PR Newswire

Walcom Group Ltd - Resignation of Director

4 January 2017

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
("Walcom" or "the Company")

Resignation of Director

Walcom announces that Professor Hong Xun Yang, Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company in the Peoples Republic of China (the "PRC") and a director of the Company, has today tendered his resignation from the Board, effective 6 February 2017, when he will be 60 years of age and reaches the official retirement age in the PRC.

The Company will be appointing MrPaitoon Buddhinunta-opas, currently general manager of Walcom Thailand, to assme Professor Yang's duties within Walcom. However, Mr Paitoon will not be joining the board of Walcom and it is not intended to appoint an additional director to the board of the Company at the current time.

The board of the Company thanks Professor Yang for his service to the Company since he joined in 2007 and wishes him well for his retirement.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
David Hart		+44 20 3328 5656

© 2017 PR Newswire