NextGenTel Holding ASA - Kvantel Signed Letter of Intent With Nordic Choice Hotels

Kvantel AS, a 100% owned subsidiary of NextGenTel Holding ASA, and Nordic Choice Hotels (NCH) have signed a letter of intent to enter a partnership agreement for the delivery of a solution for unified communication that includes a new voice platform, mobile and fixed voice for deliveries to NCH headquarters and hotels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The final agreement will have a 3 year term with an option for NCH to extend the agreement with additional 1+1 year.

The parties aim to finalize the agreement within 31 January 2017. Under this agreement, Kvantel will use Telia in the Nordic region as a partner for the delivery of mobile services. "As the largest mobile operator in the Nordics, this agreement is important for Telia to further grow with partners like Kvantel to be able to digitalize the future," says Vice President Kristian Renaas, Telia Norge AS.

"Kvantel is very proud and pleased with the trust that NCH has given Kvantel to deliver these solutions for unified communication in the Nordic countries," says Ole Jacob Moldestad, CEO in Kvantel. According to Eirik Lunde, CEO in NextGenTel Group; "This agreement strengthens the NextGenTel strategy to further grow within the partner business market."

