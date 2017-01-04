FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC - Portfolio Update

Fidelity European Values PLC

4 January 2017

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2016, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

3i Group 3.131

Unibail-Rodamco SE 0.723

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320