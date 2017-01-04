CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Friendable, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: FDBL), a mobile & social focused technology company, is currently looking for beta testers for the Company's new mobile application Fan Pass "Live" http://www.fanpasslive.com/beta.

Fan Pass is the Company's latest mobile application that has been designed to deliver high-quality, real-time video streaming of VIP and backstage activity from performing artists and celebrity events. Exclusive behind the scenes access will be provided to fans and social followers who choose to subscribe to the uncensored content channels, via the Fan Pass mobile application. Upon its official release the app will provide a platform for artists and celebrities to connect their global fan base with exclusive behind the scenes action, typically designated for fans that pay a premium for an on-location experience.

Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc. CEO, commented, "Entering the beta stage of our Fan Pass Live app represents a significant milestone in our development cycle as we work toward full release in 2017. Part of our process is to have several groups of beta testers using the app and providing feedback, we look forward to your submissions to participate in our beta test program and welcome all comments, it is all part of releasing a more dynamic mobile application that was designed with real user feedback."

After several months of development, Fan Pass is set to begin its first round of beta testing in early January 2017. Friendable is now seeking a limited number of testers to try the beta version on iOS or Android for free. The Company is looking for feedback on the user interface, design, features and overall identifiable bugs as it works towards full release shortly following user feedback and Q&A testing. Interested parties should sign up via http://www.fanpasslive.com/beta all accepted testers will be notified with download information and specific instructions on how to begin testing, provide feedback and complete the beta testing phase.

About Friendable

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. In 2017, Friendable Inc. will release Broadcaster, a live streaming video application where fans can watch exclusive video content of their favorite celebrities by subscribing to celebrity channels. Through the Friendable and Broadcaster applications, Friendable Inc. aims to become the premier social platform dedicated to connecting and engaging users beyond today's limitations.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com



Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com



