Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Worth 40.69 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Hadoop Big Data Analytics Marketby Component (Solution, Service), Application (Risk & Fraud Analytics, IoT, Merchandizing & SCM, Customer Analytics, Offloading Mainframe, Security Intelligence), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market projected to grow from USD 6.71 Billion in 2016 to USD 40.69 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 43.4% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 69 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through150 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hadoop-market-766.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for deployment of Hadoop big data analytics solutions for analyzing exponentially growing structured and unstructured data to obtain actionable insights from it. Moreover, the increased need for conversion of information gathered by big data and Internet of Things (IoT) for decision-making by organizations has fueled the demand for Hadoop big data analytics solutions, thereby leading towards the growth of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Among components, the solution segment is projected to lead theHadoop Big Data Analytics Marketduring the forecast period.

Based on component, the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market has been segmented into solution and service. The solution segment is projected to lead the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market between 2016 and 2021. Increasing demand for cost-effective and highly scalable solutions provided by Hadoop to handle extremely large data sets on distributed computing environment is fueling the growth of the solution segment of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market. The performance monitoring software solution sub segment of the component segment of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data management on distributed computing platforms.

The security intelligence application segment of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.

The security intelligence application segment of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing need for enhanced visibility and protection of data through advanced analytics.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is projected to lead theHadoop Big Data Analytics Marketduring the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is projected to lead the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period due to early adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions and services by varied organizations to acquire improved understanding of the requirements of their customers and update their services and solutions accordingly to cater these requirements.

Make an Enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=766

The North American region is projected to lead the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period.

The Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market has been studied for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is projected to lead the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market between 2016 and 2021. In the North American region, amount of data generated by various organizations is increasing tremendously on daily basis. This growth of data has led to increased adoption of Hadoop big data analytics solutions in the BFSI and retail & consumer goods verticals of the North American region, thereby fueling the growth of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market in the region.

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Tableau Software, Inc. (U.S.), Cloudera Inc. (U.S.), Pentaho Corporation (USA), Marklogic Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and Pivotal Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others are the key players operating in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Big Data Market by Component (Software and Services), Type (Structured, Semi-Structured and Unstructured), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/big-data-market-1068.html

Big Data-As-A-Service Market by Type of Solutions (Hadoop-As-A-Service, Data-As-A-Service, Data Analytics-As-A-Service), by Deployment Model, by Organization Size, by Vertical, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/big-data-as-a-service-market-4129107.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets