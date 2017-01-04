Biogas Plant Market Volume Anticipated to Reach 86,964 Units in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5%: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As stated in a report published by Transparency Market Research, the global biogas plant market is likely to hold a highly competitive scenario for players of all sizes. At the same time, the difficulty of entry for new players is also fairly high, owing to the great amount of technological expertise required to operate modern biogas plants, and the currently large entry barriers posed by the complex and strict framework of regulations, especially in developed economies. This, however, is expected to change over the coming years, and the relaxing of key regulations is likely to attract more players to the global biogas plant market. The global biogas plant market is expected to weigh in at 59,697 total biogas plants by the end of 2016. The market is expected to remain reasonably positive within a forecast period from 2016 to 2022 with a CAGR of 6.5%. By the end of 2022, this market's volume is expected to reach 86,964 biogas plants, which means that over 30,000 are easily expected to be unveiled within the forecast period.

Scandinavian Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, Quadrogen, and Ameresco, Inc., have been the dominant players in the global biogas plant market for various areas in 2015. Each key player holds dominance over a core area within the regional foundation of the global biogas plant market and also possess specializations in the type of feedstock they use. This primarily is based off the general availability of a certain type of feedstock within a region. Quadrogen, for instance, specialized in the use of feedstock from wastewater treatment plants and agricultural digesters.

Growing Financial Aid for Biogas Plants Boosts Confidence in Several New Entrants

"As with any burgeoning market that tries to compete as a substitute to conventional types that already have a massive hold over the global economy, financial backing can be a very valuable thing. The global biogas plant market at the moment not only combats the gigantic oil and gas industry's markets for fossil fuels, but also other prominent fuel generation types in its own backyard for renewable fuels. While this has deterred several players from entering the global biogas plant market, governments and even private investors are showing their love to the market. The massive scope of fuel generation held by the global biogas plant market, coupled with the growing concerns over fossil fuel-based emissions and the growing landfill problems, have put the players in this market at a unique position where they are getting high levels of financial aid. This currently is the leading factor driving the global biogas plant market," states a TMR analyst.

Waste Segregation a Must for Biogas Plants to Prosper

One of the key problems that several players from the global biogas plant market are currently facing is the overall lack of effort that goes into the separation of wastes before appropriate disposal. There is a gross lack of implementation of processes meant to create segregated piles of waste, which is the foremost criteria required for any waste type to be reused or recycled, and the global biogas plant market is no exception to this rule. The global biogas plant market is in a position to show a booming expansion rate in terms of infrastructure and output volumes, but is severely hindered by the lack of waste segregation policies and systems, especially in emerging economies.

"Despite the problem of lack of waste separation, the sheer volume of waste being produced around the world regularly is enough of a force to continue creating opportunities in the global biogas plant market over the coming years. The overall positive nature in which the global biogas plant market can be expanded on is giving players several opportunities to expand their horizons within the market and look towards a brighter, cleaner future," adds the analyst.

Key segments of the Global Biogas Plant Market

Global Biogas Plant Market: By Feedstock Type

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Waste

Food & Beverages Processing Residue

Food & Beverages Waste

Global Biogas Plant Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Oceania

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

