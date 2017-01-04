EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



TALVIVAARA MINING COMPANY PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 2 069 228 917 shares have been subscribed in the directed issue of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares as of 5 January 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: TLV1V ISIN code: FI0009014716 Orderbook id: 66042 Number of shares: 4 177 383 069



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 4.1.2017 OSAKKEET



TALVIVAARAN KAIVOSOSAKEYHTIÖ OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj:n sunnatussa osakeannisssa merkityt, yhteensä 2.069.228.917 osaketta, otetaan listalle yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 5.1.2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: TLV1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009014716 id: 66042 Osakemäärä: 4.177.383.069



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260