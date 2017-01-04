sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 11:52
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, January 4

4 January 2017

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")


Issue of Equity and Voting Rights

The Company announces the tap issue of 200,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of £0.01 each ("Shares") at a price of 234.7 pence per share.

Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have the ability to issue a further 9,081,342 Shares under its block listing facility.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is now 159,013,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure l


© 2017 PR Newswire