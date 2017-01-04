BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Brad Cordova, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at TrueMotion, has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The list, now in its sixth year is "The most definitive gathering of today's leading young changemakers and innovators in the U.S.," according to Forbes. This year's 600 winners (30 honorees in 20 categories) were selected from more than 15,000 nominees -- a 4 percent acceptance rate.

"Over six years, the Forbes 30 Under 30 list has emerged as the way that the world discovers the next generation of entrepreneurs and game-changers. These are the people that will run every field for the next 50 years," said Randall Lane, Editor of Forbes Magazine.

Brad Cordova co-founded TrueMotion while a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was inspired by a near-death experience he had while driving. A car, driven by a distracted driver, ran an intersection and plowed into Cordova's car, severing it in half. Cordova survived, but still suffers from headaches and other ailments. He founded TrueMotion in large part to find a way to use technology to reduce accidents stemming from distracted driving.

"This is a great honor for a truly visionary and dedicated young man," said TrueMotion co-founder and Chairman Scott Griffith. "Brad has applied his considerable intellect, passion and drive to put technology to work for good, and as a result thousands of lives will be saved."

The most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) shows that 17,775 people died in auto crashes in the first six months of 2016. This number is a 10.4 percent year-over-year increase from 2015, and reverses a 50-year trend of decreasing fatalities. It is estimated that nearly 40 percent of crashes now are the result of some form of distraction.

"I am honored to have been selected by Forbes and the judges," said Cordova. "But the recognition must be shared with my team and our partners, all of whom are working to address the epidemic of distracted driving. We are all driven by the belief that we can use data science, mobile technology and human psychology to get more drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel."

TrueMotion has developed a mobile app that uses the sensors built into smartphone phones (iOS and Android) plus data science to objectively capture how the phone is being used (in-hand, lap, mount, cup holder, etc.) and interacted with (phone calls, touching, typing, etc.) during a drive. The company uses machine learning and signal processing techniques to filter out non-car trips (train, bus, bike, etc.), and its patented approach identifies whether someone is actually behind the wheel or in the passenger seat. Data from TrueMotion users shows that drivers reduce distracted driving by up to 75 percent after downloading the app.

About TrueMotion

Headquartered in Boston, Mass., TrueMotion brings the power of data and mobile technology to address the growing problem of distracted driving. TrueMotion's technology platform enables insurance companies to distinguish between safe and risky drivers, reward safe drivers with discounts on their insurance and help reduce the number of driving accidents, leading to safer roads for all. More information is available at www.goTrueMotion.com.

Media Contact

John Williams

Scoville PR for TrueMotion

(206) 625-0075 x1

Email Contact



