CGC Stock: Bullish PotentialI can't even begin to count the number of conversations I come across this holiday season with regards to marijuana stocks and the potential surrounding this sector.I recently wrote a report on Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:CGC, CVE:CGC) stock in which I outlined the signals that are now suggesting that lower prices are set to prevail. The problem with this outlook is that it goes against the premise that I believe is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...