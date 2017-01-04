Google Stock: A BellwetherI look at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock as a bellwether name that indicates the overall health of the global equity market. This is quite a large amount of pressure to be mounted on one name and, although my reasoning may not be for all analysts to accept, it is also difficult to deny.Google stock is an example of an investment that paints such a beautiful picture that there is little to deny what it symbolizes. A simple trend line has served to define the entire bull market in Google stock. Even though this.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...