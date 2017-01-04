SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- AltiGen Communications (OTCQX: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Unified Communications services, announces that its MaxCS Call Center and MaxCS PBX has been successfully deployed by Village Bank, an eight location community bank based out of Midlothian, Virginia. For their communications system, they looked to AltiGen to provide redundancy and ease of management, replacing their disparate legacy phone system located at each branch, while improving efficiency in employee communications, and reducing monthly costs.

"AltiGen allowed us to consolidate and replace eight phone systems into a single, centralized, software based solution," explained Bob Thomas, Senior Vice President and Director of Information Technology for Village Bank. "We had virtualized our server environment recently in order to decrease costs and overhead. Leveraging that investment with the new phone system solution from AltiGen was key."

"We needed our employees who moved from branch to branch to able to work as if they are in the same location... to log into any available phone and activate it as their extension, regardless of what branch they might be working at," continued Thomas. "The AlitGen solution delivered. The MaxMobile app has really assisted our Commercial and Mortgage Loan Officers in staying connected with their customers while out of the office."

Village Bank's engagement with AltiGen was sold through AltiGen's partner reseller, Fiserv, who supplies the bank's core infrastructure. The solution was implemented in October 2016 and enhanced the communications to 251 extensions, including 10 call center agents, who previously had limited call center capability and reporting tools. AltiGen provided Village Bank with a full suite of call center capabilities as well as real-time monitoring, reporting, advanced routing and call recording.

This deployment allows Village Bank to simplify management, having all users connected to the same system, regardless of their physical location. The bank's IT department is able to manage and control day to day changes through an easy-to-use interface.

The previous system did not allow for a redundant solution that fit within Village Bank's Disaster Recovery Plans. The AltiGen solution provides complete redundancy by providing a duplicate, disaster recovery system that can take over in the event of an outage.

Additionally, AltiGen was able to consolidate and centralize the expensive phone lines at each branch by converting Village Bank to Voice Over IP (VoIP) based SIP Trunking, providing significant monthly telecom cost savings to the community bank.

"AltiGen is thrilled to work with Village Bank," quoted Mike Plumer, Vice President of Sales for AlitGen Communications. "They saw the need for a redundant, easy to manage and cost effective solution, and thanks to the great partnership we have with Fiserv, were introduced to our communications solutions. Village Bank places a great deal of emphasis on treating their clients like neighbors, not numbers, and they saw that same commitment from their Fiserv and AltiGen team."

About Village Bank

Village Bank opened their first branch in 1999, with one goal: To be the best bank in the Richmond area by providing superior financial services and by helping the community grow and prosper. A locally owned and operated bank headquartered in Midlothian, VA enables the bank to stay connected to everyone that they serve, through their efforts have helped those in need and is known for inspiring others to donate their time and resources in helping their community. Village Bank was named "First Choice Business of the Year" in 2006 and 2010, and was honored as one of the 2011 Best Places to Work in Virginia.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

