Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Development of Bone Marrow-based Products Ensures Whopping 21.9% CAGR by 2024, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The leading players operating in theGlobal Autologous Cell Therapy Marketare Vericel Corporation, BioTime, Inc., Pharmicell Co., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, Pharmicell Co., Inc. These companies are expected to focus on mergers and acquisitions to enter local markets, observes Transparency Market Research. Furthermore, efforts to establish subsidiaries and manufacturing centers in emerging economies are also expected to make the global market exceptionally competitive in the coming few years.

According to the research report, the global autologous cell therapy market is expected to be worth US$23.7 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$3.8 bn in 2015. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.9%.

Grants to Continue R&D Keep North America in the Lead

On the basis of source, the global market is segmented into bone marrow and epidermis. Of these, the bone marrow segment is expected to prosper as compared to the other segment. By the end of 2024, the bone marrow segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$12.0 bn. Known as the hub of stem cell; the bone marrow segment is expected to grow against the backdrop of increasing number of bone marrow-based products being manufactured by the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the extensive research and development activities for bone marrow-based stem cells is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

In terms of geography, the global autologous market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these North America is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years. The North America autologous Cell therapy market was valued at US$2.1 bn in 2015. Provision for grants from organizations such as CIRM, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and New York Stem Cell Science are expected to keep North America in the forefront in the coming few years.

High Prevalence of Cancer Triggers Demand for Autologous Cell Therapy

The America Cancer Society states about a million people in the U.S. alone are diagnosed with various types of cancer with each passing years. The World Health Organization states that there will be a 30% rise in the number of cancer cases in the next decades. Furthermore, drastically changing lifestyles that are defined by the poor dietary choices and sedentary living are also expected to contribute the soaring number of cancer cases across the globe. Statistics shared by International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and WHO stated that the occurrence of cancer has been on the steady rise amongst the geriatric population. Furthermore, about 60% of the world's new cancer cases are registered in developing regions of Asia, Africa, and Central America. All of these factors have triggered a huge demand for autologous cell therapy for treating cancer and managing the disease.

Debate over Ethics of Embryonic Stem Cells Creates Impediment

The heated debate over ethical issues of the killing of embryos after extraction of cells is the toughest challenge of the global autologous cell therapy market. Thus, the restriction on research and development activities pertaining to embryonic stems cells is anticipated to hamper the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, lack of reimbursement policies for those seeking cell therapy along with the high cost of treatment is also expected to restrict the scope for growth for the overall market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's review, titled "Autologous Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2016 - 2024."

The global autologous cell therapy market has been segmented into:

Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market, by Source Bone Marrow Epidermis Others



Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market, by Application Neurology Orthopedic Cancer Wound Healing CVD Autoimmune Others



Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market, by End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Centers Research Centers



Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Switzerland Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



