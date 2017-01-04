Innogy, a German-based renewable energy developer owned by utility giant RWE, has this week confirmed the acquisition of Belectric Solar & Battery for a sum reported to be in the range of the high double-digit million euros.

The purchase, first announced last August, sees innogy add much-needed large-scale solar PV and storage capabilities to its portfolio, with Belectric set to work closely with innogy on the design, installation and operation of a suite of ground-mounted solar plants.

Further, Belectric's battery storage capabilities will be a welcome addition to the German developer's ...

