POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK: SIRC) today announced that it has become an authorized Penntek dealer, adding Penntek's state-of-the-art industrial coatings to the product line SIRC can offer customers.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., stated, "We are very happy to have this relationship with Penntek. We take the word 'Integrated' in our name seriously, and integrating Penntek's concrete coatings with our roofing systems will help ensure that our customers get the best possible solution to their roofing problems."

Mr. Massey explained, "Concrete is an amazing substance that the human race has used since Roman times to build with, but its versatility comes at a price. Concrete is porous, and it needs to be sealed properly to prevent it from absorbing water, leaking and cracking. The better seal on the concrete, the better the roof. And with Penntek, the seal is as good as it gets."

He continued, "Their products are low cost, meaning that the customer won't pay much more, but the margins are attractive for us. In addition, Penntek provides comprehensive training for installation, sales and marketing as well as on-going support. I believe this relationship will make a significant contribution to the expansion of our footprint in 2017."

Scott Weyer, National Sales Manager, said, "We are very excited to have Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. as a new distributor of Penntek products. Their rising revenues and expanding footprint marks it as a growing company whose business growth will help bring the Penntek name to more and more customers. It's a win-win-win situation for SIRC, Penntek and the building owners of the San Diego area."

About Penntek

Penntek Industrial Coatings' innovative and award-winning formulations distinguish us as a source of cutting-edge technology that continues to push the industry to new heights. We have created some of the most advanced coatings on the market and are committed to ongoing research and development of high quality products utilizing a manufacturing process certified to meet ISO 2008:9001 quality management standards. Our diverse product line includes epoxies, urethanes, polyureas, polyaspartics and specialty systems along with a variety of additives and broadcast media. As a full service partner, we also distribute Lavina grinders, BlastPro shot blasters and CDC Larue vacuums and dust containment systems as well as smaller tools and sundries to keep your business fully equipped and supplied.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact Information:

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

(760) 916-7444



Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

(212) 564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com



