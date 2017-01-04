YONKERS, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) (NASDAQ: CFRXW), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein and antibody therapeutics for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, announced today that Steven C. Gilman, PhD, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2017 conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET) in San Francisco, CA. The focus of the presentation will be on ContraFect's lysin technology and its lead program, CF-301, the company's novel approach to the treatment of drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) infections, including MRSA.

The presentation will be available as a webcast for a limited time. To access via the Company's website, please go to www.contrafect.com. To access the webcast directly, please use the following URL:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1130635

About CF-301:

CF-301 is a recombinant bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of bloodstream infections, or bacteremia. CF-301 has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia and endocarditits. It has a novel, rapid, and specific mechanism of bactericidal action against Staph aureus and does not impact the body's natural bacterial flora. By targeting a conserved region of the cell wall that is vital to bacteria, resistance is less likely to develop to CF-301. Combinations of CF-301 with standard of care antibiotics significantly increased bacterial killing and survival in animal models of disease when compared to treatment with standard of care antibiotics or CF-301 alone. In addition, in vitro and in vivo experiments have shown that CF-301 is highly active against biofilm infections. CF-301 was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed by ContraFect. CF-301 is the first lysin to enter clinical trials in the U.S.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to drug-resistant bacterial infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses (regions that are not prone to mutation). In addition to CF-301, the company's preclinical programs include potential novel lysins for the treatment of drug resistant gram-negative pathogens as well as a monoclonal antibody program targeted for the treatment of viral influenza.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made regarding upcoming presentations, ContraFect's novel treatments for life-threatening, drug resistant infectious diseases, including protein therapeutics and antibody products, whether CF-301 has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia and endocarditis, the likelihood that resistance to CF-301 will develop, whether we can address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our lysin and monoclonal antibody platforms to target conserved regions of either bacteria or viruses and our ability to develop novel lysins for the treatment of drug resistant gram-negative pathogens. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect's control, including those detailed in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

