WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DXD) (the "Company" or "3DS") is pleased to announce that its common shares have started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "TDSGF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") in Germany under the symbol "3D0."

3DS also announced that it has secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

"The commencement of trading of our common shares on the OTCQB and the FSE mark another important step forward in 3DS' corporate development and are in parallel to anticipated international business development opportunities," commented the Company's CEO, Jason Flowerday. "We believe these listings, combined with securing DTC eligibility in the U.S., give 3DS exposure to a much broader international audience and more convenient platforms for U.S. and European investors to access and trade the Company's common shares."

The common shares of 3DS will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "DXD."

About 3DS

3DS (TSX VENTURE: DXD) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (FRANKFURT: 3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 16 clinical studies on over 1,500 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Depending on the desired application, the technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company's new website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

