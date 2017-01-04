Frost & Sullivan Lauds inContact for Gaining Market Share in the ACD and WFO Segments of the Hosted/Cloud Market

inContact's feature-rich Customer Interaction Cloud platform and reliable network continue to be a draw for customers

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the hosted/cloud automatic call distribution (ACD) and workforce optimization (WFO) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes inContact with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership in the Hosted/Cloud ACD and WFO markets. inContact made impressive strides in the hosted/cloud ACD market, gaining two percentage points to achieve a 10.5% market share in 2015. It made similar year-over-year progress in the WFO segment, growing from 8.2% in 2014 to 10.4% in 2015.

inContact is one of the original cloud contact center providers and unlike many others, is solely focused on the cloud. It has steadily grown in size, installed base, and brand equity since it released its first cloud contact center in 2003. inContact achieved this success by addressing the challenges facing cloud providers and rapidly expanding its core and peripheral contact center functionality.

"While internal R&D and assets from acquisitions fuel its product stack, the acquisition of inContact by NICE has brought a new set of capabilities to the company," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst, Nancy Jamison. "NICE's expansive R&D assets and intellectual property portfolio, along with a broad array of WFO capabilities, ensure that inContact customers will have an increasingly rich toolkit for their contact center operations."

For its success in implementing its astute organic and inorganic growth strategies, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present inContact with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership in the Hosted/Cloud ACD and WFO markets.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leverage leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

In 2016, inContact delivered three major updates to its Customer Interaction Cloud which focused on improvements to, and platform-wide integration of, Omnichannel Routing, WWFO and Analytics. Advancements in Omnichannel Routing were aimed at ensuring customers are connected to the right agent, regardless of the customer's preferred communication method. inContact WFO upgrades and integrations drive greater efficiency and effectiveness through hybrid deployment models and a modern new interface that unifies and simplifies contact center administration. Furthermore, improvements to inContact Analytics provide actionable insights into every customer interaction to improve agent performance and elevate the customer experience.

Significantly, inContact maintains its own global, geographically redundant, and carrier-grade network. In 2016, inContact became the first and only contact center provider to offer a voice quality service level agreement (SLA), based on mean opinion score (MOS). The new regional latency reduction solution evaluates each call to minimize latency and deliver high-quality voice service to every customer while simultaneously reducing the cost to provide voice in remote locations.

A key move that the company made was to extend its Customer Interaction Cloud platform to use Amazon Web Services (AWS). Beginning with the 16.1 release of its platform, select portions of inContact's cloud infrastructure leveraged AWS, establishing a foundation for inContact to accelerate the pace of innovation, global reach, and give customers high scalability, flexibility, and access to new technology.

"inContact maintains a strong in-house professional services team and mature service model with a proven and repeatable implementation methodology and high-touch aftercare services," noted Ms. Jamison. "The company guarantees 99.99% uptime across regions and its architecture ensures that no loss of voice calls occurs during failover or switching between sites."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About inContact, a NICE company

inContact is the cloud contact center software leader, with the most complete, easiest and most reliable solution to help organizations achieve their customer experience goals. Recognized as a market leader by Gartner, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, Ovum and DMG, inContact continuously innovates in the cloud and is the only provider to offer a complete solution that includes the customer interaction cloud, an expert service model and the broadest partner ecosystem. inContact is a part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, helping organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 22,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. For more about NICE, visit www.nice.com. To learn more about inContact, visit www.incontact.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

