Essence Voice Panic Detector Wins IoT Breakthrough Award

The VPD and Other Connected-Living Solutions to be Presented at CES 2017

Essence's ground-breaking Voice Panic Detector (VPD) has continued to win awards for its voice-enabled emergency alerting technology for seniors. Having been recognized within the industry several times since its release in 2016, the VPD has now won the IoT Breakthrough Award for Health and Wellness. The prestigious award was presented in recognition of Essence's Intelligent Voice Activation (IVA') technology.

The IoT Breakthrough awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of IoT companies, technologies and products.

The technology behind the VPD, IVA', is an always-active technology that recognizes preset vocal commands and triggers specified actions, enabling senior residents to receive emergency attention in situations where they are unable to activate a panic button. This technology gives a major boost to a senior care market that has remained largely stagnant in its ability to move past the basic panic button technology as a way for seniors to call for help.

Winning this award recognizes Essence's innovation as part of its Smart Alerting device portfolio. This complements the Care@Home senior monitoring service platform that allows seniors to age independently by seamlessly tracking daily activities and alerting professionals and family in emergency situations.

At the upcoming CES, Essence will be highlighting its Care@Home technology along with its Smart Living platform - WeR@Home, a complete platform of home safety, security, and management capabilities, compatible with Z-Wave+ home control devices and fully integrated with IFTTT, Nest and other home management IoT solutions.

Essence's Connected Living platforms are designed to enable service providers from different verticals the ability to provide connected home solutions to their customers with long-term revenue opportunities for Security, Health, Telecom, Energy and Insurance companies.

"Aging-in-place technology like Care@Home offers a completely new market opportunity for service providers," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "Our solutions provide connected-living technologies that give them a strong competitive edge and strongly enhance their clients' quality of life."

Essence will be at CES, Booth #40247, SmartHome section, TechWest, Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D Venetian.

About Essence

Essence is a global IoT provider of scalable, cloud-based connected-living solutions for security, communication, and healthcare service providers. Over the past 23 years, Essence has built an impressive installed base, with more than 18 million products deployed and used by Tier-1 service providers worldwide. Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that both enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller and better lives. Essence has won several distinguished industry awards over the past year, garnering recognition by both the consumer and business markets, including the ESX Innovation Award for Care@Home and Care@Home VPD, European Consumers Choice Award, Telecom Broadband Infovision Award, IoT Business Impact Award, and others.

