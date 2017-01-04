Luxury Shoes Company Cuir Fashion Offers Exciting Prizes to Promote Their Launch

BANGALORE, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cuir Fashion, a New Brand Specializing in Customized and High Quality Genuine Leather Shoes and Belts, is Offering Attractive Prizes to Lucky Winners

Cuir Fashion, an e-commerce company that allows customers to design and purchase custom leather goods, is set to launch its beta version in January. Cuir Fashion manufactures their own unique brand of quality shoes and belts. It also offers a convenient online tool, the Cuir Fashion Specliser, which allows fashion-forward customers to customize shoes and belts, view their designs using a Visualizer, and approve the final design before placing their order.

To publicize its launch, Cuir Fashion is offering a giveaway worth $1000 prizes; the individual prizes are as follows:

- 1st Prize - Rs. 25,000 for Indian Residents / $500 USD Coupon for residents of other countries like US, UK, Canada

- 2nd Prize - Rs. 15,000 for Indian Residents / $300 Coupon for residents of other countries

- 3rd Prize - Rs. 10,000 for Indian Residents or $200 Coupon for residents of other countries



According to Mohammad Aamir, Founder & CEO, CuirFashion:

"All email subscribers will receive a special coupon after the contest ends, this way everyone wins. These coupons can be used to design and order customized shoes or belts using the Cuir Fashion Specliser. "

Enter online and find more information at CuirFashion.com

Contest will end on 27 January 2017.

