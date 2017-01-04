TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX: HRT)(OTC: HRTFF)(FRANKFURT: H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to provide this corporate update.

Diamond Drilling Contract Signed

Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Inc. re-commence drilling the week of January 9th with a 25,000 meter contract and focus on resource definition to support commercial mining operations at the Sugar Zone Deposit. The drill program will accelerate Harte Gold's strategy of preparing for commercial production while completing the permitting process.

Exploration Drilling

A contract is currently being negotiated to re-commence drilling on Harte Gold's "Middle Zone Discovery" (please see News Release dated December 21, 2016). During January, preparations are being made to move drilling infrastructure to the Sugar Zone mine site, including a new office for geological staff, core shacks and diamond saws in order to make Harte Gold's expanded drill programs more efficient. The Middle Zone discovery has the potential to add significant ounces close to the Sugar Zone Mine and enhance future operations.

Shares for Debt

Pursuant to the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held July 29, 2015 and in connection with mining services to be provided by Technica Group Inc. for the Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample, Harte Gold received shareholder approval to pay a portion of the mining services contract amount in common shares. Effective December 30, 2016 Technica Group Inc. elected to receive payment of $1,487,360 in the form of common shares at a price of $0.35 per common share.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Common Shares Outstanding: 430,763,902

