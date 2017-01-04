REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, announced Chief Executive Officer Gary Griffiths is scheduled to present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at 10:00 am EST. The event is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Griffiths and CFO Darin Vickery will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. The iPass presentation will be webcast live and accessible on the investor section of the website for at least 90 days.

About iPass Inc.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

IR Contacts:

Kirsten Chapman / Becky Herrick

LHA Investor Relations

415-433-3777

ipass@lhai.com



