Global Aluminum Conductors Market 2017-2021 - Competitive Prices and Favorable Properties of Aluminum Conductors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aluminum Conductors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global aluminum conductors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum conductors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aluminum for various types of aluminum conductors including aluminum conductor steel reinforced (ACSR), all aluminum alloy conductor (AAAC), all aluminum conductor (AAC), and others to calculate the market size by considering 2016 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Currently, the aluminum conductor and cable manufacturers are operating at 60%-70% capacity utilization levels due to fluctuating demand. The demand fluctuates because the execution phase of T&D lines, where these conductors are used, is generally long, and the procurement of aluminum wire rods for use in conductors is directly linked to the order cycle of conductors, which, in turn, is dependent on government investments. The demand is expected to be stable during the forecast period with government spending remaining uninterrupted. Stable demand will lead to improvement in average capacity utilization levels of conductor manufacturers.

Further, the report states that cable and conductor manufacturers are required to comply with various safety rules and regulations for the installation of power cable systems. These regulations are implemented and enforced by regulatory bodies such as ANSI, IEC, and IEEE. The regulations vary depending on the circuit voltage, temperature rating, and environmental conditions.

General Cable

Nexans

Prysmian

Southwire

Sterlite Technologies

Apar Industries

Far East Cable

Henan Huatai Special Cable

Henan Tong-Da Cable



