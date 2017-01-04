Global Aluminum Conductors Market 2017-2021 - Competitive Prices and Favorable Properties of Aluminum Conductors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aluminum Conductors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global aluminum conductors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.63% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aluminum conductors market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aluminum for various types of aluminum conductors including aluminum conductor steel reinforced (ACSR), all aluminum alloy conductor (AAAC), all aluminum conductor (AAC), and others to calculate the market size by considering 2016 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Currently, the aluminum conductor and cable manufacturers are operating at 60%-70% capacity utilization levels due to fluctuating demand. The demand fluctuates because the execution phase of T&D lines, where these conductors are used, is generally long, and the procurement of aluminum wire rods for use in conductors is directly linked to the order cycle of conductors, which, in turn, is dependent on government investments. The demand is expected to be stable during the forecast period with government spending remaining uninterrupted. Stable demand will lead to improvement in average capacity utilization levels of conductor manufacturers.
Further, the report states that cable and conductor manufacturers are required to comply with various safety rules and regulations for the installation of power cable systems. These regulations are implemented and enforced by regulatory bodies such as ANSI, IEC, and IEEE. The regulations vary depending on the circuit voltage, temperature rating, and environmental conditions.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- General Cable
- Nexans
- Prysmian
- Southwire
- Sterlite Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- Apar Industries
- Far East Cable
- Henan Huatai Special Cable
- Henan Tong-Da Cable
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by conductor type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Impact of drivers
Part 10: Market challenges
Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tl43s4/global_aluminum
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716