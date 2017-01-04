Global Voice Recognition Markets and Technologies Research Report 2016-2021: Device Applications - A Key Driver of Current Demand for Voice Recognition - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 04, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Markets and Technologies for Voice Recognition" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Voice Recognition Technologies is Expected to Increase from $104.4 Billion in 2016 to $184.9 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.1%

The scope of this report covers the overall voice recognition technologies market with market sizing and trends analysis for the most recently completed actuals for 2015 as well as forecasts, trends and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2016 through 2021.

The market is segmented into end user, technology and regional segments. End user segments include consumer entertainment, telematics and home applications, as well as enterprise applications within the military, legal, contact center and warehouse sectors. The healthcare user segment is also examined including interactive voice response, assistive technology and transcription applications.

Technologies covered include overall hardware, software and devices as well as automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, speaker verification, speech analytics, call center, interactive voice response, voice-enabled mobile search, games and set top boxes, digital signal processors, gateways, microelectromechanical systems and Bluetooth technology. The market is also segmented by region, specifically, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Device applications, a key driver of current demand for voice recognition, are also explored with subsegments ranging from voice integrated navigation systems to wearable devices.



Report Includes



An overview of the software and hardware for voice recognition technologies and their markets.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Discussion of top supplier market shares, new technologies, and the unique challenges faced by each category in the future.

Examination of the importance of traditional and emerging voice-enabled devices, as these media will promote and extend voice recognition's reach.

Reviews of enabling technologies, corporate and national research and development funding, the organizational and economic makeup of the voice recognition industry, and the legislative, political, and environmental issues facing the industry.

Listings of recent patent grants, as well as related mergers and acquisitions, licensing arrangements, and partnerships.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Markets By Products



5: Voice Recognition Categories And End Markets



6: End User Markets: Enterprise



7: End-User Markets: Consumer



8: End User Markets: Healthcare



9: Technologies



10: International Markets



11: Industry Structure



12: Company Profiles



3M Health Information Systems

Ajaxweaver

Aurix

Autonomy

Avaya Inc.

Chant

Cisco

Clickfox

Contact Solutions Inc.

Convergys Corp.

Digital Base Productions

Disaggregate

Eloyalty (A Teletech Company)

Empirix Inc.

Frontrange Solutions

GM Voices Inc.

Inference Solutions North America

Logitech

Lumenvox

Microautomation

Movidilo

Nexidia

Nuance

Parlance

Phillips Speech Processing

Plum Voice

Product Support Solutions

Resolvity

Syntellect

Talktech

USAN

Verint Solutions

Voltdelta Ondemand Solutions

Voxeo

Wizzard Software

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5p8mxf/global_markets

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





