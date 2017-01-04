Polycythemia Vera Forecast in 27 Major Markets 2016-2026: Clinical Trials in Study Sizing and Realistic Patient Recruitment for Various Countries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polycythemia Vera (PV), also known as erythraemia, erythrocytosis, erythrocytosis megalosplenica, Osler disease, primary polycythemia, polycythemia rubra vera or Vaquez disease, is the over production of red blood cells as a result of acquired mutations in an early blood-forming cell. Since these early blood-forming cells have the capability to form not only red cells, but also white cells and platelets, any combination of these cell lines may be affected. This condition develops slowly and may remain undetected for many years.



This report provides the current prevalent population for Polycythemia Vera across 27 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, India, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Polycythemia Vera have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Reasons to Buy



Able to quantify patient populations in the global Polycythemia Vera market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Polycythemia Vera and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Polycythemia Vera's prevalent population.

Identify sub-populations within Polycythemia Vera which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Polycythemia Vera disease patients.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Polycythemia Vera include:



Blood clots

Splenomegaly

Skin problems

Peptic Ulcers

Gout

Myelofibrosis

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Acute myeloid leukaemia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for Polycythemia Vera



10. Features of Polycythemia Vera patients



11. Thrombosis Outcome



12. Abbreviations used in the Report



13. Patient-Based Offering



14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



15. References



16. Appendix



