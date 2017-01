BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc



As at 31 December 2016 and in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Income Strategies Trust plc announces that it had two investments in other listed investment companies which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:



Blackstone GSO Loan Financing Ltd

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd



4 January 2017