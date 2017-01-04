DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a new civil award valued at over $30 million. The contract was secured by Primoris Energy Services' industrial division, part of the Energy segment. The initial stage of the project will be performed by James Construction Group's Infrastructure & Maintenance ("I&M") division, part of the East Construction Services segment.

The project award is associated with a new Methanol Plant being built by a major industrial chemicals company in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

The project involves the entire site preparation work for the new plant facility, along with the supporting laydown areas, parking areas, and roadways.

Work is scheduled to commence on the project in the first quarter of 2017, and this stage is expected to be completed late in 2017.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company's national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including with regard to the Company's future performance. Words such as "estimated," "believes," "expects," "projects," "may," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, those described in this press release and those detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and other portions of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2015, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

