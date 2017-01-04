Imec, the Belgium-headquartered nanoelectronics research center, has been able to demonstrate the long-term reliability of copper-printed solar PV cells in an industrial setting, a new paper has confirmed.

Working alongside BE Semiconductor industries (Besi) - a manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry - Imec produced 60-cell nickel/copper/silver (Ni/Cu/Ag) plated, front side laser ablated solar modules at a Meco Direct Plating Line in the Netherlands.

Once on the plating line, the five modules plated with 60 p-type Cz-Si (mono silicon) cells were annealed in an inline belt furnace, and interconnected using the industry standard soldering and lamination process. Two of the five modules tested were subjected to 600 thermal cycles ranging from -40c to +85c to test for overall power losses.

According to Imec's testing, both modules passed these IEC61215 specification tests three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...