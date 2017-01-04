ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") has received notification today that the company's largest shareholder Allan Gray has increased its shareholding to 8,431,000 common shares representing 15.97% of the common shares in issue. Caledonia welcomes Allan Gray's continued investment in the company.

