LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- WHILL, the leader in intelligent personal electric vehicles (EVs), presents its new FDA-cleared vehicle, the Model M, at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show. The Model M features patented omni-wheel technology to tackle tough terrain outside, while its compact shape and nimble steering easily navigate tight spaces. Designed by automotive engineers, the Model M drives like a premium electric vehicle, distancing itself from antiquated power wheelchairs and scooters designed decades ago.

"The wheelchair industry has seen very little innovation in design and technology," said Sugie Satoshi, CEO of WHILL. "Our user-centric approach has helped us craft an innovative vehicle that empowers the disabled community to enjoy their newfound freedom. Our customers drive the Model M with a smile on their face and are excited to enjoy the outdoors in ways that were previously inaccessible using standard power wheelchairs."

With a simplistic design and advanced technology, the Model M provides high-quality mobility in a versatile way. With four-wheel drive, patented front omni-wheel technology and a three-inch obstacle clearance, the Model M easily moves along rough terrain, like pebbles, wood chips and branches, and within small spaces due to its tight turning radius. These are examples of the incredible maneuverability that the Model M allows, providing users with a liberating, mobile and active lifestyle.

WHILL has not only created a unique personal electric vehicle for disabled users, but also multi-faceted software that can evolve as the autonomous driving industry becomes more integrated with smart cities and the connected home. The company is exploring plans to release a new product lineup in the future, including a mobile app that will wirelessly sync with all personal EV products to help prevent accidents and ensure safer navigation.

With these types of automatic features fully enabled, WHILL's line of personal EV products will truly become smart driving assistants for both disabled and non-disabled users. Possible use cases include calling for help in an emergency, remembering where it is parked if the passenger forgets and even stopping if unsafe conditions are detected. Additionally, the company is working on developing a sophisticated network of personalized sensors to deliver real-time stats to users and caregiver, including pulse rate and respiratory rate during all activities, to monitor the user's wellness.

The Model M is available to test drive at CES 2017 over steep inclines, rough terrain and tight turns. A special course will be set up at Tech West in the Sands Convention Center, booth number 41763. If you're interested in a demo, please contact the press contact below. To learn more about WHILL, please visit http://whill.us/.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician

About WHILL

Since its founding in 2013, WHILL's mission is to transform today's antiquated power wheelchair and scooter experiences into a new kind of empowering device, an intelligent personal electric vehicle (EV). WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with an Intelligent Personal EV that focuses on an approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicle that boosts confidence and pushes the boundaries of personal transportation. Headquartered in the Bay Area with offices in Tokyo and Taiwan, WHILL is focused on enabling everyone to explore the world in comfort and style.

