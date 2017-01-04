LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- At the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show, Chipolo, announces the launch of Chipolo Sticker and Chipolo Clip. With a smaller and a thinner Bluetooth tracker than any competitor on the market, these two new Internet of Things tags minimize the bulky feel of Bluetooth trackers and help consumers keep tabs on compact items like glasses or a wallet. In addition to expanding its line of hardware, Chipolo is also launching the Chipolo Platform, which allows any company to integrate its products with Chipolo's Lost & Found Network.

At about the size of a paper clip, Chipolo Sticker is the world's smallest wireless tracking device. It is perfect for users who want to track items that have a small surface area and can't easily attach to a traditional Bluetooth tracker, like a pair of glasses, a remote or headphones. While Chipolo Sticker is 63 percent smaller than its predecessor, the Chipolo Plus, its 85-decibel melody still packs a punch. Chipolo Sticker is the first tracking device with built-in wireless charging capabilities powered by Energous Corporation's WattUp® technology. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF)-based charging solution that provides over-the-air power to quickly charge Chipolo Sticker. Chipolo Clip, the second new product launching at CES, is the world's thinnest battery-powered tracking device, which is 28 percent slimmer than competitor Tile Slim. It has a 90-decibel volume and is designed to easily attach to a student ID or passport. Users can take off the removable clip so its fits comfortably into a wallet too. Its non-replaceable battery lasts 12 months, and after that time, users can replace their Chipolo Clip with a new one for 50 percent off.

Both products pair with the Chipolo app, which is available on iOS and Android. When a user misplaces an item that is synced with Chipolo, the app can play a loud melody to guide them to the missing item as long as they are within 200 feet of it. If the item is out of Bluetooth range, the Last Known Location feature on the app displays where it was last seen. If a Chipolo is marked as lost and someone in the Chipolo Lost & Found Network comes within range of it, users are notified of its new location.

To expand its Lost & Found Network, Chipolo is introducing Chipolo Platform and inviting any company to join its tracking community. With the white-labeled platform, companies can easily extend the value of its products by adding intelligence that lets users locate its product on a map or with sound. Chipolo's firmware can be integrated into products that have built-in Bluetooth technology and a speaker, while products without built-in Bluetooth technology can use Chipolo's hardware to experience the benefits of the technology. Companies looking to use the Chipolo platform can use Chipolo's API to integrate with a company-branded app.

"By opening our Lost & Found Network for any company to use, customers can take advantage of Chipolo's community search feature and join the more than 1 million Chipolo users to be a part of the world's largest lost and found community," said Tadej Jevsevar, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo. "We challenge the ordinary by solving simple problems. Our secure, scalable solution enables every item to have the power of smart location, which brings peace of mind to our users in their everyday lives."

