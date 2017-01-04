DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- FutureLand Corp. (OTCQB: FUTL), a leading provider of strategic real estate investment, grow facilities and material solutions to the global cannabis industry, announces today a renewed and revitalized vision and direction for the company. CEO, Cameron Cox explains:

FutureLand became a public company in mid-2015 after spinning out of FutureWorld Corp. (FWDG), a cannabis incubator. Since that time a few things have become abundantly clear to us. First, we need to be where the plant is. We need to touch the plant, rotate the plant and posit the plant into the marketplace while, at the same time, finding a way to syphon out all the "goodness" it has to offer. Meaning, that how great and to what extent the various parts of the plant can aid with many human ailments on the pharmaceutical side have yet to be determined, but more and more data is pointing to the fact that we are just beginning to scratch the surface. And this work needs to be done.

FutureLand began with the idea of land leasing and grew into a need for cultivation and an eye for extracts and dispensing. We believe that a focus on the plant is key to our future success. In addition to these very important components to our business model, we are also looking to add a few items that compliment it in fantastic ways. It is FutureLand's belief that the science of genetics, as it pertains to cannabis and to mapping out the pharmaceutical exchange, which is now underway, will play a very important role for future industry control. The company has this very much in the forefront of its mind as it plans its growth and targets strategic acquisitions.

The company has identified specific categories of business that we intend to drill down on and develop in this race. The first leg of our journey is Land. Currently we hold 3 separate parcels: 240 acres in Colorado, 78 acres in Oregon and another 265 acres in Oregon. We believe in real estate and the value of this limited commodity as an investment, and its ability to provide us with access to grow marijuana. The second leg is licensing, particularly licensing to grow marijuana and to dispense the product to the people who need it and want it. FutureLand currently owns a license in Oregon for cultivation and is planning to make application for a second license soon in the same state. The third leg is extracts and all that they entail. Meaning CBD and THC infused edibles and drinks. Naturally, FutureLand will need licensing for the THC. This market has taken off in recent years and we believe that there is plenty of room for FutureLand Corp. The fourth leg is "cannabis supplements" which is not yet a well-defined category in the space, but we intend to flesh this out in the coming months. The fifth leg, and perhaps one of the most important, is biosciences, both genetics and delivery.

The company is preparing to build something great. And with the growth of any powerful company, personnel will need to be added. We want to start off by getting some very good people on our advisory board to help us keep our attention on the prize at the end of the race -- to help shepherd the company to facilitate effectively everything it envisions for its future growth. We will begin assembling that team in coming weeks.

This is what FutureLand is about. This is what we will be engaged in while building the company. And this is how we are going to build FutureLand into the future landscape of cannabis.

About FutureLand Corp.

FutureLand Corp., a Colorado company, is a cannabis and hemp specialty zoned land leasing company formed to capitalize upon the emerging global cannabis market. FutureLand, focuses on target acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. We give growers the opportunity to grow. We monetize through leasing the land, leasing the structures on the land, financing interest revenue and management fees associated with cultivation centers. FutureLand retains ownership of all the land and the structures. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers. To request further information about FutureLand, please email us at info@futurelandcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futurelandcorp.com, or visit us on FB @ futurelandcorp and Twitter @futurelandcorp.

