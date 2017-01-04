BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - BioBridges, a Career Portfolio ® management company providing integrated services to the emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device communities, proudly announces another year of growth in 2016, with revenues exceeding $33M. The company attributes the continued growth to their Career Portfolio ® Management model which enables life science professionals to grow in their careers through the work that inspires them.

BioBridges continues to support the increasing demand for their services by investing in their staff, systems and marketing initiatives. In 2017, the company will continue to have a strong emphasis on supporting, strengthening and expanding the BioBridges' community through service, collaboration, thought leadership and networking opportunities.

"We take great pride in our community and the responsibility associated with the services we provide. Our experience and dedicated Career Portfolio ® Management model are among the many reasons that BioBridges' professionals and clients make the conscious choice to work with us," said Jeff Souza, BioBridges CEO and partner. "We are committed to managing the thriving careers of our professionals and ensuring that both they and our clients are in the best position to attain their work-related goals."

About BioBridges

Founded by industry veterans, BioBridges helps exceptional life science professionals pursue the work that inspires them. The company's scalable Career Portfolio ® management model allows highly skilled professionals to focus on the work they are passionate about enabling companies to advance science and produce breakthrough therapies. For more information, please visit www.biobridges.com.

