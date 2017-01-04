TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - ViXS Systems Inc. ("ViXS" or the "Company") (TSX: VXS), a pioneer and leader in media processing solutions, announces the launch of the XCode 5516 SoC, with new dual tuner and transcoding support capabilities, as part of ViXS' CordCutter TV product platform. This enhanced XCode5516 SoC is designed for Consumer Electronics (CE) and Network equipment manufacturers looking to develop and create low cost, low power, small form factor dual-tuner OTA streaming products delivering free HDTV OTA content to multiple video devices easily and seamlessly. As the past year has proven, cord cutting and OTA video consumption is at an all-time high as a result of frustrated consumers experiencing constant price increases for their broadcast video services. With subscription costs that can be in the $100+ per month range, consumers are being forced to rethink their video related expenditures and look for alternatives to access more cost effective ways to view their broadcast video content.

The ViXS' XCode 5516 SoC can easily address this growing demand by providing an easy and seamless path for CE and Network equipment manufacturers to design and develop innovative OTA streaming products allowing consumers to view up to 150+ channels (depending on your location) of free broadcast video. The XCode 5516 can be used to design standalone OTA streaming products or can be embedded into existing product lines to provide free HDTV OTA video content accessibility and extend a product's feature set.

"With the release of this new version of the XCode 55xx OTA family, ViXS is establishing itself as the leader in the OTA streaming market. With the success of the XCode 5505 single transcoder SoC and now with the increased interest by our customers to offer multi-tuner/transcoding solutions, the release of the XCode 5516 dual transcoder SoC is key to continue this growing trend," said Perry Chappell, VP of Sales and Marketing, ViXS Systems Inc. "In addition, CE and Network equipment manufacturers now have a solution to extend their product portfolio and address an exponentially growing market allowing them to expand their market share."

XCode 5516 Features:

Dual stream hardware 1080i HD to 1080p HD real-time transcoding

DDR3 Memory interface

Powerful 500MHz embedded CPU

Interfaces: Dual transport inputs for dual multi-standard tuner support 2x USB 2.0 host 1x Ethernet 10/100 2x SD card / eMMC



The ViXS XCode 5516 is available for immediate orders and is in production. Reference design collateral and an associated software development kit also available, please contact sales@vixs.com for more information.

ViXS will be showcasing all of its OTA streaming solutions including the XCode 5516 at CES 2017, January 5 th to 8 th in the ViXS booth MP26056, in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2, Lower Level. To book a meeting to discuss your OTA needs and see our OTA solutions, please contact sales@vixs.com

About ViXS Systems Inc.

ViXS is a pioneer and market leader in designing revolutionary media processing semiconductor solutions for video over IP streaming solutions, with approximately 500 patents issued and pending worldwide, numerous industry awards for innovation, and over 33 million media processor shipped to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 12 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content. ViXS' XCodePro 300 family is ideal for Ultra HD 4K infrastructure equipment, and the XCode 6000 family of system-on-chip (SoC) products achieve unprecedented levels of integration that enable manufacturers to create cost-effective consumer entertainment devices.

ViXS is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Europe, Asia and North America. VIXS ' , the ViXS ® logo, XCode ® , XCodePro', XConnex' and Xtensiv' are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ViXS. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information on ViXS, visit our website: www.vixs.com.

