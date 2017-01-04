Vonage Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2016 North American Cloud Communications Product Line Strategy Leadership Award





Company recognized for its broad portfolio of UCaaS solutions and expansion into CPaaS space

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the cloud communications market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vonage (NYSE: VG) with the 2016 North America Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership. Vonage has followed a carefully planned acquisition strategy over the last three years to put together a comprehensive line of cloud communications solutions that can address the diverse requirements of companies, from small businesses to large enterprises, to drive growth.

A Diverse Offering for Businesses

"Vonage hosted IP telephony and Unified Communications as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions are flexible, scalable, and easy to manage. Vonage offers several deployment options that cater to customer demand for flexibility, cost management, security, and service quality," said Frost & Sullivan Program Director Elka Popova.

Popova continued, "Geo-redundant data centers allow Vonage to provide greater service reliability and a superior customer ownership experience. Its multiple distribution channels, along with expanding reseller channel, helps customers effectively deploy and manage business solutions by providing white-glove delivery, local support, and ongoing account management services."

As a leader in cloud communications for business, Vonage has been successful in building a broad suite of UCaaS solutions with Quality of Service to meet the growing communications needs of a wide range of businesses. The company's UCaaS solutions not only allow greater mobility for businesses, but also enable enhanced productivity and internal collaboration among an enterprise's employees.

The Future of Business Communications

In 2016, Vonage acquired Nexmo, the world's second-largest Communications as-a-Platform (CPaaS) provider. Nexmo, the Vonage API platform, allows developers to embed programmable text, chat, and voice communications into apps, Web sites, and business systems to create deeper customer relationships through contextual communications. This helps drive greater customer usage and loyalty of products and services.

"While Vonage hosted IP telephony and UCaaS solutions have broad horizontal applications and appeal to businesses of varying sizes and verticals, its CPaaS offering enables highly customized communications solutions to target more specific use cases," Popova said. "Through a superior portfolio and a variety of customer engagement methods, Vonage ensures an excellent client purchase experience, enabling it to gradually expand upmarket and continually improve customer acquisition and retention rates."

Vonage envisions the future of business communications as a fusion of UCaaS and CPaaS. The provider is much better equipped than most of its competitors to deliver this comprehensive value chain, in turn helping businesses transform their communications. Vonage's combination of state-of-the-art cloud technology and programmable text, chat, and (anonymous) voice-along with productivity tools to enhance the capability of a company's workforce-allows businesses to stay more closely connected to their customers for better business outcomes.

"This is the third consecutive year that Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage with its Leadership Award series, and we are honored to be chosen by Frost for this distinction," said Vonage CEO Alan Masarek. "The depth and breadth of our product portfolio is purpose-built to serve the needs of the market and we're thrilled to be recognized for it.

Vonage will be presented with the award at the 2017 Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala on January 11 at the San Diego Marriott in La Jolla, CA.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is a leading provider of cloud communications services for business. Vonage transforms the way people work and businesses operate through a portfolio of cloud-based communications solutions that enable internal collaboration among employees, while also keeping companies closely connected with their customers, across any mode of communication, on any device.

Vonage's Nexmo API Platform provides tools for voice, messaging and phone verification services, allowing developers to embed contextual, programmable communications into mobile apps, websites and business systems, enabling enterprises to easily communicate relevant information to their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through text messaging, chat, social media, and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions. In 2015 and 2016, Vonage was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as-a-Service, Worldwide. Vonage has also earned the Frost & Sullivan Growth Excellence Leadership Award for Hosted IP and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Services. For more information, visit www.vonage.com.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About the Award

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

