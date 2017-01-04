World's first LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip approved for use on Verizon's 4G LTE Cat M1 network

LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its Monarch LTE Platform, the world's first LTE Cat M1 chip, has been certified to operate on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Monarch is the world's first purpose-built IoT chip to appear in the market that is compliant with the 3GPP Release 13 LTE-Advanced standard defining narrowband LTE and developed to support low power and low data rate applications for the Internet of Things. The certification means that Monarch is approved to operate on Verizon's LTE Cat M1 network and that devices based on Monarch can benefit from faster certification and time to market. New LTE for IoT devices made by NimbeLink, Link Labs, and Encore Networks, all based on Monarch, have also recently been certified by Verizon.

"We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in the life of Monarch and to have collaborated closely with Verizon in readying Monarch for Verizon's ground-breaking Cat M1 network launch," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Monarch has been optimized in silicon and software to support the new narrowband capabilities and the many new LTE for IoT devices that will now come to life on Verizon's network, and we are very proud to see Monarch fulfilling its promise of making LTE for IoT a reality."

"Sequans' Monarch chip has been key in enabling our LTE Cat M1 network strategy, and readying the first of many LTE Cat M1 devices to run on it," said Ro McNally, VP of Device Technology at Verizon. "We are very pleased that Monarch has now passed our certification tests and has proven its ability to support the vast new range of low-power, ultra-efficient IoT devices now being developed for the world's first commercial LTE Cat M1 network."

The first Monarch-powered LTE for IoT devices launching on Verizon's network are:

1. Encore Networks EN™ M Class LTE Cat M1 router

2. NimbeLink Skywire™ Cat M1 embedded modem

3. Link Labs LTE M1 Sensor Suite

"In addition to these latest Verizon-certified devices, we have more than a dozen other Monarch customer designs in progress, including recently announced designs by SIMCom, Fibocom, and PyCom. This is evidence of the tremendous demand momentum building up around Monarch and the LTE-M market around the world," said Karam. "Applications include LTE Cat M1 consumer wearables, sensors, smart energy meters, asset trackers of all kinds, M2M modules, IoT routers, modems and development platforms. LTE-M is being broadly accepted as a cost-effective and superior alternative to 2G, offering undeniable economic and technical benefits, and Monarch is leading the way."

Monarch is the world's first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) capable chip. It is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years for certain use cases.

