The twin-masted unmanned solar powered trimaran will carry out scientific experiments and research on route cruising at speeds up to 20 knots. The 32.5 meter, 26 metric ton vessel is being developed by the University of Plymouth, charity ProMare, Shuttleworth Design, OceansGate and MSubs, a Plymouth-based submarine and ship builder. Msubs in January released a prototype Multipurpose Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) for use in sonar mapping.

The Mayflower Autoship project is being funded through Crowdfunder.co.uk. Cost of the project has been estimated at $15 million. The vessel will have unmanned aerial vehicles and life rafts onboard, ...

