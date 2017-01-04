sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,415 Euro		+0,015
+3,75 %
WKN: 936016 ISIN: KYG857001054 Ticker-Symbol: VI6 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD
SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNEVISION HOLDINGS LTD0,415+3,75 %